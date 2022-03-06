DC reviews ongoing development projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Qureshi Sunday visited various areas of the city and reviewed the ongoing development projects.

He reviewed the pace and quality of work on the project of laying sewerage lines, water supply and rehabilitation at Khadim Ali Road, Marala Road and Kuluwal Road under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Project (PICIP).

Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, local officials of NESPAK and PICIIP were also present.

He directed the contractors to complete the construction work at Kashmir Road to Nullah Bhed immediately so that flow of traffic could flow smoothly.

He said that joint responsibility of company concerned and NESPAK was to ensure best quality along with completion of development projects within stipulated timeline and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.