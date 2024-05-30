Open Menu

DC Reviews Ongoing Development Projects In Daska

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM

DC reviews ongoing development projects in Daska

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Thursday reviewed the ongoing development projects in Daska city and proposed cattle market for sale and purchase of animals on Eidul-Azha besides visiting THQ [tehsil headquarters] hospital.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Anwar Ali Kanju, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Committee Abdul Hai and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Aziz Sheikh were also present.

The deputy commissioner made a detailed review of the ongoing work on drainage project, road maintenance and de-silting of sewerage and drains in Daska city under the Punjab City Programme of the Punjab government. The meeting was told that Rs. 1 billion would be spent on completion of the projects.

DC Muhammad Zulqarnain said 26,000-foot-long sewerage project in Zone-I and Zone-II in Daska City would be completed by January 2025 while 31,507 feet length of old drains would be restored and de-silting would be done and 282 feet of drain clogs, remodeling of 4,739 feet of drains were also part of the project.

Administrator Municipal Committee Anwar Ali Kanju said that work on de-silting of 36,000-foot-old drains of Daska Municipal Committee was under way. After laying 36-inch sewerage line on Nawaz Sharif Stadium Road, the deputy commissioner reviewed the ongoing construction work on road rehabilitation.

The Daska assistant commissioner briefed the deputy commissioner about the project to install streetlights in the city.

Later, the deputy commissioner also reviewed the proposed place and the ongoing arrangements for setting up a temporary cattle market to be established for buying and selling of sacrificial animals on Eidul-Azha.

Later, DC Muhammad Zulqarnain also visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Daska and checked the attendance of doctors and staff and reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients under treatment.

