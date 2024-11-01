DC Reviews Ongoing Development Projects In Daska
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain visited tehsil Daska, inspected the ongoing development projects in Daska including THQ and schools.
According to the details, the DC paid a surprise visit to THQ Hospital in Daska today and inspected the emergency, OPD, pharmacy and wards of the hospital and reviewed the quality of medical facilities provided in the hospital.
Deputy Commissioner also visited the patients under treatment in the hospital and inquired about the quality of the facilities.
Assistant Daska Mahim Mushtaq and MS THQ Daska Dr. Ali Butt were also present on the occasion.
Deputy Commissioner directed the MS to ensure free supply of medical facilities as well as medicines to the patients as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
He also inspected the dialysis unit in the hospital.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain also reviewed the under-construction project of Bombanwala Road and directed the local officials of the Highway Division to ensure the quality of the project within the stipulated period.
Later, Deputy Commissioner also inspected the Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public school Jaisarwala campus and inspected the under-construction block.
