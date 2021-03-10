UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Ongoing Development Projects In Matiari District

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

DC reviews ongoing development projects in Matiari district

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Syed Murtaza Ali Shah has directed concerned departments to ensure quality of ongoing work of Roads and RO plants and completion in stipulated time being carried out in district through allocated petroleum funds.

DC said that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard and strict action would be taken not only against relevant engineers for any delay in pace of work, but contractors will also be blacklisted.

DC visited various under construction roads including Matiari-Chandan Mori to Shah Alam Vasi and Qaiser Sahro and inspected quality of material being used for digging of roads including stone, asphaltite, depth and other material and also reviewed RO plants located at Mukhtiakar office, Muhammad Shah Dargaah, Chanesar Khaskheli, village sahib saman and other areas.

DC also directed the completion of various projects being carried out on court orders. He said that construction work of 43 RO plants and 2 roads spread on 18 kilometers in Matiari concession area to be completed soon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Farooq Leghari, Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Majeed Zahrani, Deputy Director Information Muhammad Sabir Kaka, Assistant Director Planning and development Riaz Gahoti, Executive engineer Public health Rasheed Bhutto, Executive engineer Highways Asim Abro, Executive engineer education works Muhammad Ali Gaaho, Assiatant executive engineer Waheed Arbab and other officers were also present.

