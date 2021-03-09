UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Ongoing Development Projects In Sanghar District

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

DC reviews ongoing development projects in Sanghar district

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Imran Al Hassan Khawaja, has directed concerned departments to ensure quality of work and completion of ongoing development works carried out in district in stipulated time .

According to a handout issued by the district information office on Tuesday, DC was chairing a meeting in his office to review ongoing development projects in the district and said that he would personally visit to review the ongoing schemes.

He said that the completion of all the works being done for the welfare of the people in the district at present would yield positive results among the people and a new era of prosperity would begin.

He said that the pace of work should be expedited and action would be taken against the concerned officials wherever there was a slowdown.

DC Dr. Imran- ul Hassan Khawaja was apprised about ongoing projects of various departments on which he directed them to pay maximum attention to water supply, drainage and sewerage schemes and the difficulties faced by the people before the scheme is ready also reviewed.

