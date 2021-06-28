DC reviews ongoing development schemes in Daur taluka

On the directives of Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited ongoing development schemes of Daur taluka

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :On the directives of Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited ongoing development schemes of Daur taluka.

DC visited the under construction new building of Taluka Hospital Daurand inspected the standard and pace of construction work. Assistant Commissioner Daur Abbas Ali Dayo and Dr Asif Raza Brohi and other officials were present on the occasion.

During a visit to the under construction hospital building, Deputy Commissioner directed concerned officials for completion of work at its earliest while the standard of construction material be also specially maintained.

He said that the building after its completion would be handed over to the administration of the hospital. He said that the new hospital building would facilitate health services to the general public under one roof.

DC also went round other ongoing development schemes of Daur and said that all steps are being taken for completion of development schemes in Daur and other parts of the district. Later DC visited Overhead Flyover under construction on Qazi Ahmed Road and instructed engineers for early completion of the project that would facilitate public travel.