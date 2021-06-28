UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Ongoing Development Schemes In Daur Taluka

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:12 PM

DC reviews ongoing development schemes in Daur taluka

On the directives of Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited ongoing development schemes of Daur taluka

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :On the directives of Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited ongoing development schemes of Daur taluka.

DC visited the under construction new building of Taluka Hospital Daurand inspected the standard and pace of construction work. Assistant Commissioner Daur Abbas Ali Dayo and Dr Asif Raza Brohi and other officials were present on the occasion.

During a visit to the under construction hospital building, Deputy Commissioner directed concerned officials for completion of work at its earliest while the standard of construction material be also specially maintained.

He said that the building after its completion would be handed over to the administration of the hospital. He said that the new hospital building would facilitate health services to the general public under one roof.

DC also went round other ongoing development schemes of Daur and said that all steps are being taken for completion of development schemes in Daur and other parts of the district. Later DC visited Overhead Flyover under construction on Qazi Ahmed Road and instructed engineers for early completion of the project that would facilitate public travel.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Visit Road All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Minister for timely completion of IT projects, sta ..

24 seconds ago

Agreement a step towards achieving PM's vision of ..

26 seconds ago

City to be cleaned under Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par ..

27 seconds ago

Tow dies, 10 hospitalized due to measles in Khairp ..

8 minutes ago

NATO Boss Attends Anti-IS Coalition Meeting in Rom ..

8 minutes ago

Pope Francis Receives Delegation of Constantinople ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.