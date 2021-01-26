UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Ongoing Drive For Protective Vaccination

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Tuesday said that no slackness would be tolerated during the ongoing protective vaccination programme for mother and child in the district.

He was chairing a meeting to review the progress of ongoing protective vaccination for mother and child and anti-Polio campaign.

He directed further effective coordination into the protective vaccination program by the Health Department, Safe Life Program and National Health Program while complete course of mother and child vaccination shall be ensured.

DC warned that in case of identification by District Monitoring teams and donor agencies regarding no vaccination and negligence in any part of the district, the area vaccinator and Tehsil in-charge would face legal action.

He instructed officials of the health department to ensure the program of protective vaccination by posting vaccinators in each union council as the shortage of vaccinators would end with the posting of new staff.

Briefing the meeting, District Focal Person EPI, Dr Ghulam Sarwar Khaskheli said that work of protective vaccination in each village and union council is in progress Health Department Vaccinators, Safe Life and National Health Program at EPT Centers also.

He said that in 98% Union Councils of the district, a fixed target of vaccination is achieved and it is still in progress.

Representatives of the Safe Life Program and National Health Program presented their performance in the meeting. The meeting reviewed the working of the previous National Anti-Polio Campaign. District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali informed that the target of the previous campaign was achieved and market survey and LQS conducted by WHO and partner agencies have passed all union councils.

DC acknowledged the performance of officials of the health department and polio teams in making the anti-polio campaign successful and expressed confidence that a similar role would be played in coming campaigns.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr Azizullah, District Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Buz Rajpar, health officials and supervisors of all tehsils.

