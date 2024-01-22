Open Menu

DC Reviews Ongoing Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM

DC reviews ongoing projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain on Monday visited Daska and reviewed

development projects.

Assistant Commissioner Anwar Ali Kanju was also present while officers of the

Public Health Engineering and the principal Divisional Public school (DPS)

gave a briefing.

The deputy commissioner said that 70% work of the extension project of Durbar

Canal Bridge in Daska had been completed so far.

The DC was also briefed by the principal Divisional Public School Daska.

The deputy commissioner said that in view of the number of students, a new floor

would be constructed in the existing building while there was also a plan to

construct a new block.

Meanwhile, DC Zulqarnain also visited Stadium Road sewerage project

while 55% of the work had been completed.

Similarly, drainage and tuff tiles project in Daska at a cost of 100 million rupees

was also going on rapidly.

