DC Reviews Ongoing Projects
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain on Monday visited Daska and reviewed
development projects.
Assistant Commissioner Anwar Ali Kanju was also present while officers of the
Public Health Engineering and the principal Divisional Public school (DPS)
gave a briefing.
The deputy commissioner said that 70% work of the extension project of Durbar
Canal Bridge in Daska had been completed so far.
The DC was also briefed by the principal Divisional Public School Daska.
The deputy commissioner said that in view of the number of students, a new floor
would be constructed in the existing building while there was also a plan to
construct a new block.
Meanwhile, DC Zulqarnain also visited Stadium Road sewerage project
while 55% of the work had been completed.
Similarly, drainage and tuff tiles project in Daska at a cost of 100 million rupees
was also going on rapidly.
