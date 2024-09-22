Open Menu

DC Reviews Ongoing Revamping Project Of DHQ Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar on Sunday visited District

Headquarters (DHQ) hospital and inspected the ongoing revamping

project.

He reviewed the quality of completed development work and directed

the officials concerned to ensure the completion of remaining work

as soon as possible.

He conducted a detailed review of the development work under the

revamping project, reiterating that delivering high-quality healthcare

services to the people of Lodhran was his Primary concern.

The Deputy Commissioner also checked the attendance of doctors,

nurses, and paramedical staff. He also reviewed the cleanliness and

overall administrative affairs of the hospital.

Medical Superintendent Dr Jehanzaib Malik was also present.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited patients under treatment

at DHQ Lodhran and inquired from their attendants about the healthcare

facilities being provided to them.

