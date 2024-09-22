DC Reviews Ongoing Revamping Project Of DHQ Hospital
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar on Sunday visited District
Headquarters (DHQ) hospital and inspected the ongoing revamping
project.
He reviewed the quality of completed development work and directed
the officials concerned to ensure the completion of remaining work
as soon as possible.
He conducted a detailed review of the development work under the
revamping project, reiterating that delivering high-quality healthcare
services to the people of Lodhran was his Primary concern.
The Deputy Commissioner also checked the attendance of doctors,
nurses, and paramedical staff. He also reviewed the cleanliness and
overall administrative affairs of the hospital.
Medical Superintendent Dr Jehanzaib Malik was also present.
The Deputy Commissioner also visited patients under treatment
at DHQ Lodhran and inquired from their attendants about the healthcare
facilities being provided to them.
