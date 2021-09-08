DC reviews ongoing tree plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Wednesday visited Khawaja Safdar Road, Railway Road and Hajipura Road and reviewed the ongoing drive for plantation of trees under the Clean Green Programme and upgrade the garbage lift system in the city and ongoing works of beautification.

Municipal Corporation Sialkot Chief Officer Faisal Shehzad and MD Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) Khalid Manzoor Goraya were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said that saplings were being planted at green belts and parks.

The DC said that citizens also have a responsibility to take care for public sector projects andcooperate with the administration in making their city beautiful and clean.