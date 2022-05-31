DC reviews ongoing tree plantation drive

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwaron Monday inspected the ongoing tree plantation program at Zero Point Sakrand, He instructed District Forest Officer Mushtaque Ahmed Zardari and municipal officials to ensure continuous observation of plantation in future

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwaron Monday inspected the ongoing tree plantation program at Zero Point Sakrand, He instructed District Forest Officer Mushtaque Ahmed Zardari and municipal officials to ensure continuous observation of plantation in future.

He also instructed maintenance of sanitation conditions of the city on daily basis. Later DC also visited the painting work of Hakim Ali Zardari Overhead Bridge and footpath construction work at Sanghar Road Overhead Bridge. DC instructed to complete the work as per standard schedule.