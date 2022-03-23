DC reviews ongoing works of de-silting of drains

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi visited various areas of the city and reviewed the ongoing works of de-silting of pre-monsoon drains and sewerage lines, patch work on roads and restoration of street lights.

Officers concerned including Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Sialkot Zubair Wattoo and Chief Sanitary Inspector Mustansir Khan were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the sanitary workers during the cleaning of Nallah Bhed and Railway Road Nallah.

He said that hard working employees were the real assets of the metropolitan corporation.

The DC also reviewed the ongoing patch work on Paris Road.

He directed the officials concerned that the quality of patch work be improved and well compacted so that it proved to be long lasting.

He said the ongoing patch work in the city should be completed by the end of this month.

Imran Qureshi also reviewed the plan for installation of street lights poles at KhawajaRoad and directed that installation of street lights at Khawaja Safdar Road be completedby March 31.