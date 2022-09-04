UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Onions, Tomatoes Supply To Market

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

DC reviews onions, tomatoes supply to market

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas on Sunday reviewed the supply and demand of potatoes, onions and tomatoes at new vegetable and fruit market Aimenabad.

He reviewed this while holding a meeting with a delegation of licensed holder vegetable and fruit markets commission agents of Sialkot tehsil which met the deputy commissioner at his office. Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Ahmad Nawaz and Secretary Market Committee Malik Muhammad Abdullah were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the commission agents to further increase the supply of potatoes, onions and tomatoes at the new vegetable and fruit market Aimenabad.

He informed the commission agents that the government had abolished customs duty on import of onions and tomatoes from Afghanistan.

Commission agents could import large quantities of onions and tomatoes from Afghanistanto meet the shortage of commodity, he added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Shortage Import Sialkot Sunday Market From Government Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

6 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

16 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

16 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

16 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.