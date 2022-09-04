DC reviews onions, tomatoes supply to market

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas on Sunday reviewed the supply and demand of potatoes, onions and tomatoes at new vegetable and fruit market Aimenabad.

He reviewed this while holding a meeting with a delegation of licensed holder vegetable and fruit markets commission agents of Sialkot tehsil which met the deputy commissioner at his office. Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Ahmad Nawaz and Secretary Market Committee Malik Muhammad Abdullah were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the commission agents to further increase the supply of potatoes, onions and tomatoes at the new vegetable and fruit market Aimenabad.

He informed the commission agents that the government had abolished customs duty on import of onions and tomatoes from Afghanistan.

Commission agents could import large quantities of onions and tomatoes from Afghanistanto meet the shortage of commodity, he added.