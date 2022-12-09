DC reviews performance of agriculture department

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ghotki Abdullah Usman on Friday directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against fake fertilizer and pesticide dealers across the district to ensure the availability of good quality products to farmers.

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the agriculture department, the deputy commissioner directed officers of the agriculture department to visit the field for strict monitoring of the fertilizer and pesticides.

He said that the farmers involved in burning crops remains would face strict action against them.