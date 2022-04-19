UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Performance Of Anti-dengue Surveillance Teams

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 08:18 PM

DC reviews performance of anti-dengue surveillance teams

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq here on Tuesday visited 'Jhanda Chichi' to check performance of anti-dengue surveillance teams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq here on Tuesday visited 'Jhanda Chichi' to check performance of anti-dengue surveillance teams.

During the visit, the DC also inspected door marking and quality of the surveillance and directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to control dengue in city areas.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC had warned the officials concerned that negligence on their part would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken on violating the instructions.

All the officials had been instructed to work hard to control the situation, he added.

Solid steps were also being taken to prevent dengue in all vulnerable areas.

Special teams were formed on an emergency basis in view of the possible spread of dengue mosquitoes.

The authorities concerned had also been directed that special attention should be given to the public awareness campaign against dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue Visit Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Over 8.315m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.315m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

13 seconds ago
 Crackdown against illegal petrol agencies, LNG sta ..

Crackdown against illegal petrol agencies, LNG stations underway

15 seconds ago
 Police protector of freedom of citizens: CCPO

Police protector of freedom of citizens: CCPO

16 seconds ago
 Ukraine's Neighbors Experience Currency Depreciati ..

Ukraine's Neighbors Experience Currency Depreciation, May Face Economic Turmoil ..

17 seconds ago
 City administration assures shopping mall incident ..

City administration assures shopping mall incident's affected family of protecti ..

3 minutes ago
 MNA Iqbal M.Ali passes away

MNA Iqbal M.Ali passes away

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.