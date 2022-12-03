DC reviews performance of anti polio drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Saturday presided over a meeting to review performance regarding an anti-polio drive started on Nov 28.

A week-long drive had been launched to administering polio drops to children under the age of five in the provincial capital.

Additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, officials of health department, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and others attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner directed officials to utilize all available resources to achieve the target, adding that those children who were left should be given priority next day so that they could be given drops.

Meanwhile, the DC participated in a concluding ceremony of 'DC school Games'at Gaddafi Stadium and awarded medals and shields to winners and position holders.