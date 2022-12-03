UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Performance Of Anti Polio Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2022 | 03:40 PM

DC reviews performance of anti polio drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Saturday presided over a meeting to review performance regarding an anti-polio drive started on Nov 28.

A week-long drive had been launched to administering polio drops to children under the age of five in the provincial capital.

Additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, officials of health department, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and others attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner directed officials to utilize all available resources to achieve the target, adding that those children who were left should be given priority next day so that they could be given drops.

Meanwhile, the DC participated in a concluding ceremony of 'DC school Games'at Gaddafi Stadium and awarded medals and shields to winners and position holders.

Related Topics

Lahore Polio Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

32 minutes ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

58 minutes ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral ties

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln depos ..

PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln deposit term

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.