DC Reviews Performance Of Anti Polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 09:18 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir presided over the performance review meeting on Thursday for the fourth day of the anti-polio campaign in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, District Health Officer Kohat, and other members of the health team attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat reviewed goals for the success of the anti-polio campaign and issued directives to make the anti-polio drive successful in the coming days.

He urged the residents to support the polio teams to eradicate the disease from the country.

