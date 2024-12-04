Open Menu

DC Reviews Performance Of Government Departments

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to assess implementation of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) aimed at improving the performance of government departments.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner City, Assistant Commissioner Saddar, Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East, and the System Network Administrator, along with officers from relevant departments, while Assistant Commissioners from other tehsils participated via video link.

The DC instructed the officers of the relevant departments to ensure compliance with the established performance standards. He stated that any negligence, oversight, or laxity in the implementation of the "Key Performance Indicators" set by the Punjab government would not be tolerated.

It is noteworthy that the performance indicators established by the Punjab government include the Clean Punjab Program, monitoring of development projects, enforcement of the fixed price of bread, implementation of the Marriage Act, price control, healthcare in hospitals and health centers, provision of adequate facilities in educational institutions, installation of covers on open manholes, elimination of stray dogs, ban on plastic bags, removal of encroachments, prevention of wall chalking, and keeping street lights and water filtration plants functional.

The deputy commissioner stressed the relevant officers the need to enhance the monitoring process to ensure complete compliance with the KPIs.

