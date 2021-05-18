UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Performance Of Lahore Parking Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:20 PM

DC reviews performance of Lahore Parking Company

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review the performance of Lahore Parking Company (LPC).

According to spokesperson for city district administration here, the meeting issued final warning to the company employees and officers to increase revenue.

On the occasion, the DC said that the company was given target to increase revenue by 5 time in four month. He said the company should work on issuing tickets with QR codes, adding that there were irregularities in manual tickets.

It was decided to immediately take over the parking points set up in illegal and government places in the city to the Lahore Parking Company.

The Assistant Commissioner and the police have been directed to crackdown in this regard.

The meeting approved the advertisement for the recruitment of CEO of the company.

CTO Lahore, Secretary RTA, Additional Secretary Local Government Muhammad Arshad and others were present in the meeting.

