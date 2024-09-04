DC reviews performance of literacy department

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Department was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office, on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed performance of the literacy department. The deputy commissioner emphasised the importance of acquiring skill-based education and stated that students should be provided with vocational training according to market demand.

Chief Executive Officer of Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, District Education Officer for Literacy Dr. Zahid Nazir Khan, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

District Education Officer Dr. Zahid Nazir Khan provided a briefing, mentioning that there are 1,004 literacy schools established in Bahawalpur district, where 36,000 children are currently enrolled.

He also mentioned that 80 adult education schools will be established by January 1, 2025, which will also provide education to prisoners. Additionally, he indicated that 20 elementary non-formal schools will be set up in the district, where students will receive both academic and vocational education. He reported that in the year 2024, as many as 1,800 children passed the Primary level under the auspices of the Literacy Department. The District Education Officer for Literacy further noted that between 2008 and 2023, a total of 1,765 adult education centers have been established, successfully enabling 38,437 illiterate individuals to become literate, including 2,523 prisoners.