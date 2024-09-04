Open Menu

DC Reviews Performance Of Literacy Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

DC reviews performance of literacy department

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Department was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office, on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed performance of the literacy department. The deputy commissioner emphasised the importance of acquiring skill-based education and stated that students should be provided with vocational training according to market demand.

Chief Executive Officer of Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, District Education Officer for Literacy Dr. Zahid Nazir Khan, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

District Education Officer Dr. Zahid Nazir Khan provided a briefing, mentioning that there are 1,004 literacy schools established in Bahawalpur district, where 36,000 children are currently enrolled.

He also mentioned that 80 adult education schools will be established by January 1, 2025, which will also provide education to prisoners. Additionally, he indicated that 20 elementary non-formal schools will be set up in the district, where students will receive both academic and vocational education. He reported that in the year 2024, as many as 1,800 children passed the Primary level under the auspices of the Literacy Department. The District Education Officer for Literacy further noted that between 2008 and 2023, a total of 1,765 adult education centers have been established, successfully enabling 38,437 illiterate individuals to become literate, including 2,523 prisoners.

Related Topics

Education Bahawalpur January Market

Recent Stories

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

3 hours ago
 easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

4 hours ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

4 hours ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

16 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

18 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

21 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

22 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan