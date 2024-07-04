DC reviews performance of officers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain ordered the price control magistrates

and officers to strictly monitor prices of daily use items, facilities in hospitals

and sanitation in urban and rural areas.

The instructions were issued by the deputy commissioner while addressing performance

review meeting of the government departments.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Asad Raza Kazmi, Additional Deputy

Commissioner Finance Muzaffar Mukhtar, Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar, district heads

of various departments were also present while assistant commissioners Daska, Pasrur

and Sambrial participated through video link.

DC Zulqarnain directed that full attention should be paid to beautification of roads,

including Kashmir Road, and encroachments would not be tolerated under

any circumstances.

He said the environment department should ensure implementation of government directives

to prevent the use of plastic bags.

He directed that the agriculture department should conduct a campaign to create an

awareness about farmer-friendly initiatives of the Punjab government.