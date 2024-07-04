DC Reviews Performance Of Officers
Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain ordered the price control magistrates
and officers to strictly monitor prices of daily use items, facilities in hospitals
and sanitation in urban and rural areas.
The instructions were issued by the deputy commissioner while addressing performance
review meeting of the government departments.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Asad Raza Kazmi, Additional Deputy
Commissioner Finance Muzaffar Mukhtar, Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar, district heads
of various departments were also present while assistant commissioners Daska, Pasrur
and Sambrial participated through video link.
DC Zulqarnain directed that full attention should be paid to beautification of roads,
including Kashmir Road, and encroachments would not be tolerated under
any circumstances.
He said the environment department should ensure implementation of government directives
to prevent the use of plastic bags.
He directed that the agriculture department should conduct a campaign to create an
awareness about farmer-friendly initiatives of the Punjab government.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to SCO objectives; urges collective efforts for peace, developmen ..10 minutes ago
-
YFK, Radio Pakistan raise voices in support of victims of sexual violence in IIOJK10 minutes ago
-
GCWUF offers 17 short courses10 minutes ago
-
Irrigation dispute claims two lives10 minutes ago
-
Seven of a family die, 10 injured as van falls into ditch in Haripur10 minutes ago
-
Driver killed as trolley overturns10 minutes ago
-
12 criminals arrested10 minutes ago
-
"Kissan Sahulat Centers" established to facilitate farmers10 minutes ago
-
BFC received 243 applications during June20 minutes ago
-
Drug peddlers held20 minutes ago
-
UAF entry test to be held on July 1430 minutes ago
-
UAF invites applications for 50 short courses30 minutes ago