UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Performance Of Polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:01 PM

DC reviews performance of polio drive

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review performance of the first day of the anti polio drive in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abid Hussain Bhatti, CEO Health Dr Javed Iqbal and officers of departments concerned participated in the meeting.

The DC said it was a responsibility of the departments concerned to utilize all possible resources to make the drive a success.

Related Topics

Polio All

Recent Stories

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology lays ..

21 minutes ago

Bring back Nawaz Sharif to court: IHC orders Feder ..

25 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

36 minutes ago

Livestock deptt holds vaccination camp for domesti ..

29 minutes ago

Police arrest two accused of honour killing in for ..

29 minutes ago

Russian Su-30 Plane Crashes in Tver Region, Crew S ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.