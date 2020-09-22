DC reviews performance of polio drive

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review performance of the first day of the anti polio drive in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abid Hussain Bhatti, CEO Health Dr Javed Iqbal and officers of departments concerned participated in the meeting.

The DC said it was a responsibility of the departments concerned to utilize all possible resources to make the drive a success.