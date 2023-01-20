DC reviews performance of polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Friday presided over a meeting to review performance regarding an anti-polio drive started on Jan 16.

The week-long drive had been launched to administer polio drops to more than two million children under the age of five years in the provincial capital.

The additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, officials of health department, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that around 398,530 children had been administered drops on the fourth dayof the drive while total 1.66 million children were administered drops with vitamin-A supplement till date.