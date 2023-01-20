UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Performance Of Polio Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DC reviews performance of polio drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Friday presided over a meeting to review performance regarding an anti-polio drive started on Jan 16.

The week-long drive had been launched to administer polio drops to more than two million children under the age of five years in the provincial capital.

The additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, officials of health department, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that around 398,530 children had been administered drops on the fourth dayof the drive while total 1.66 million children were administered drops with vitamin-A supplement till date.

Related Topics

Lahore Polio Muhammad Ali Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rou ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rounds of Al Dhafra Festival clos ..

1 minute ago
 UAE Wrestling Federation’s Board of Directors ho ..

UAE Wrestling Federation’s Board of Directors holds first meeting

16 minutes ago
 NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

2 hours ago
 Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carryin ..

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carrying out drive in harsh weather

2 hours ago
 UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustain ..

UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustainability&#039;

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretarie ..

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretaries of Arab Ministries of Financ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.