DC Reviews Performance Of Polio Eradication Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a polio eradication review meeting on the conclusion of the second day of the campaign aimed at eliminating polio from the district

The District Polio Control Room provided an in-depth briefing during the meeting, shedding light on the performance of polio vaccination teams and their coverage.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal stressed the vital importance of ensuring every child receives the polio vaccine, urging the Health Department to take immediate and necessary measures in this regard.

He directed the polio teams and in-charge personnel to enhance their effectiveness, emphasizing the strict adherence to protocols, SOPs, and security measures throughout the campaign.

He underscored the need to fortify transit teams and called for the activation of mobile units to administer polio drops to children during travel.

He also directed the polio teams to remain active in markets, central locations, schools, and hospitals, particularly during the winter holidays and travel season.

