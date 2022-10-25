DC reviews performance of polio teams

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that more than two million children up to age of five years would be administered polio drops during week-long campaign in the provincial capital, from October 24 to 30, 2022

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of polio teams and anti dengue measures at DC's office here on Tuesday, he said that 6,360 teams would perform duty for total success of the campaign.

The deputy commissioner said that the anti-polio campaign required deep attention and utmost responsibility for complete eradication of the virus. He directed that each and every child of up to five years age should be vaccinated.

He said that he would positively check performance of polio teams by visiting different areas of the city and strict action would be taken against negligent, lethargic and delinquent elements.

The meeting was briefed that around 427,817 children were administered polio drops on the first day of the campaign and around 73 refusals cases were dealt after convincing their parents.

The meeting was briefed that around 12 FIRs were registered and 12 persons were arrested over not following dengue SOPs. Warning notices were issued to 445 persons and larva was eliminated at 449 in-door and out-door places.

Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Deputy District Health Officers and area in-charges were also present on the occasion.

