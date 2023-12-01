DC reviews performance of polio vaccination; urges parents to vaccinate children

KOHAT Dec 01 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir here on Friday chaired the performance review meeting of the fourth catch-up day of the anti-polio vaccination drive in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahryar Qamar, Additional Assistant Commissioners, District Health Officer Kohat and other relevant health staff attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat reviewed the target for the success of the polio campaign and issued necessary instructions to make the polio campaign more vigorous in the coming days.

The DC appealed to the people of Kohat district to ensure vaccination of their children under the age of five against the crippling polio disease and protect their children from permanent disability.

He also urged the parents, elders and Ulemas to extend cooperation to polio teams so that the polio virus can be eradicated from the district.

APP/arq-adi