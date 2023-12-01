Open Menu

DC Reviews Performance Of Polio Vaccination; Urges Parents To Vaccinate Children

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2023 | 11:00 AM

DC reviews performance of polio vaccination; urges parents to vaccinate children

KOHAT Dec 01 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir here on Friday chaired the performance review meeting of the fourth catch-up day of the anti-polio vaccination drive in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahryar Qamar, Additional Assistant Commissioners, District Health Officer Kohat and other relevant health staff attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat reviewed the target for the success of the polio campaign and issued necessary instructions to make the polio campaign more vigorous in the coming days.

The DC appealed to the people of Kohat district to ensure vaccination of their children under the age of five against the crippling polio disease and protect their children from permanent disability.

He also urged the parents, elders and Ulemas to extend cooperation to polio teams so that the polio virus can be eradicated from the district.

APP/arq-adi

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Kohat From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

12 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

12 hours ago
 Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climat ..

Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climate solutions

12 hours ago
 Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

12 hours ago
Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing cr ..

Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing crime in Pishin

12 hours ago
 PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of ..

PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of Balochistan through democratic ..

12 hours ago
 Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's conf ..

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

13 hours ago
 11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

13 hours ago
 Dr Nadeem visits Mianwali to monitor anti-polio dr ..

Dr Nadeem visits Mianwali to monitor anti-polio drive

13 hours ago
 Dera police arrested 4 outlaws

Dera police arrested 4 outlaws

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan