DC Reviews Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha presided over a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates here at his office here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha presided over a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates here at his office here on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioners and price control magistrates were present in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the performance of price control magistrates during the period from October 1 to 31.

During the meeting, the DC appreciated the performance of price control magistrates Asif Naeem Virk, Tanveer Abbas, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Wajid Ali Shah and Farah Diba while expressed concern over the poor performance of price control magistrates Asim Shah, Tanveer Khalid and Dr Farhan Badar.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chatta said that all price control magistrates should register FIR along with the imposition of fines.

He said that secretary market committee must ensure the availability of edibles in the fruit and vegetables market on government price, adding that all price control magistrate submit their performance report to DC office on daily basis.

The DC Lahore directed to constitute a committee which make surprise visits in the fieldand would check price of edibles.

