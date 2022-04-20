UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 09:25 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Wednesday said the price control magistrates should play their role to remove over pricing and hoarding in the district.

Prices of food items should be displayed on prominent spots so that consumers do not face any difficulty. He was reviewing the individual performance of price control magistrates in the committee room of his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, SNA Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Assistant Commissioners, and Price Control Magistrates were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the efforts of the administrative officers concerned for better monitoring of the auction of fruits and vegetables in the early morning in the Fruit and Vegetable Market.

He reviewed the individual performance of the Price Control Magistrates from April 13 to April 20. He asked the price control magistrates to improve their performances.

System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan told the meeting that the price control magistrates visited 1973 shops, carts, markets, and other business centers in the district from April 13 to April 20.

A total fine of Rs 436,000 was collected on the spot for the violation. FIRs have been registered against 84 persons in relevant police stations, 6 shops have been sealed and 56 persons arrested.

