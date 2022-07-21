DC reviews performance of price control magistrates

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that a crackdown should be initiated against wholesalers and hoarders to give relief to the masses

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that a crackdown should be initiated against wholesalers and hoarders to give relief to the masses.

He was reviewing the performance of price control magistrates across the district in a meeting held in the committee room of the office on Thursday.

DC said Price Control Magistrates should work actively in the field.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioners, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, and Price Control Magistrates were present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that price control magistrates should visit the markets and check the price and quality of food items on regular basis.

In case of violation, legal action should be taken against violators.

He said that the price lists should be displayed in a prominent place so that the customers do not face difficulty.

Administrator Azeem Zeeshan told that between July 13, 2022, and July 21, price control magistrates visited 2,113 shops, and markets and checked the prices of essential commodities.

A total fine of Rs.4,52,500 was imposed for the violation and cases were also registered against 49 persons. As many as 54 persons were arrested and 12 shops were sealed.