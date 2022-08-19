DC reviews performance of price control magistrates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed price control magistrates of the provincial capital to gear up vigilance and activities to curb artificial inflation created by hoarders.

He was chairing a meeting here on Friday to review performance of price control magistrates.

The deputy commissioner directed price control magistrates to regularly monitor prices of tomatoes, onions, garlic and potatoes in vegetable markets besides taking action against hoarders.

The meeting was briefed that Rs 1.6 million fine had been imposed during the last 18 days in the city while a total of 4,014 inspections were conducted.

Meanwhile, an anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration was underway in the provincial capital and the DC visited Union Council-108 Samnabad where he inspectedarrangements.

He also inspected under construction commercial buildings and workshops of the area.