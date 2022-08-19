UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 05:00 PM

DC reviews performance of price control magistrates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed price control magistrates of the provincial capital to gear up vigilance and activities to curb artificial inflation created by hoarders.

He was chairing a meeting here on Friday to review performance of price control magistrates.

The deputy commissioner directed price control magistrates to regularly monitor prices of tomatoes, onions, garlic and potatoes in vegetable markets besides taking action against hoarders.

The meeting was briefed that Rs 1.6 million fine had been imposed during the last 18 days in the city while a total of 4,014 inspections were conducted.

Meanwhile, an anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration was underway in the provincial capital and the DC visited Union Council-108 Samnabad where he inspectedarrangements.

He also inspected under construction commercial buildings and workshops of the area.

Related Topics

Fine Price Muhammad Ali Market Million Tomatoes

Recent Stories

SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

30 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in ..

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in LG polls

38 minutes ago
 Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

50 minutes ago
 ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury i ..

ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury items

1 hour ago
 Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

2 hours ago
 PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt p ..

PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt player auction model

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.