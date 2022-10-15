DC reviews performance of price control magistrates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the price control magistrates of the provincial capital on Saturday to gear up vigilance and surveillance to curb artificial inflation, created by hoarders and profiteers.

He was chairing a meeting at the DC Office to review performance of price control magistrates. He reviewed the individual performance of the price control magistrates during the last week and asked them to improve their performances.

He warned the price control magistrates to improve their inspections and performance, otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken against them. He directed the magistrates to regularly monitor prices of commodities, vegetables and fruits in vegetable markets besides taking action against hoarders. Prices of food items should be displayed on prominent points so that consumers do not face any difficulty, he added.

The DC directed the officers concerned for better monitoring of the auction of fruits and vegetables in the early morning in the fruit and vegetable markets.

He said that explanation would be called against the price control magistrates who conduct less than 50 inspections a day. He also called explanation from a price control magistrate Faisal Wattoo for not attending the performance evaluation meeting. The price control measures should be expedited with zero tolerance policy, he added.

The DC appealed to people to contact price control helpline at 042-99210630 or 0307-0002345 to report hoarding, overcharging and other issues related to price control of commodities.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioners Shalimar Imran Safdar, along with anti-smog squad of Environment Protection Department, Saturday sealed two steel manufacturing units at tehsil Shalimar and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on them for causing pollution and smog in the area.