DC Reviews Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 12:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Friday directed the price control magistrates to gear up vigilance, and activities to curb artificial inflation and hoarding in the district.

He was chairing a meeting to review performance of price control magistrates at Deputy Commissioner's Office here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Javaria Maqbool, assistant commissioners and 38 price control magistrates participated.

The deputy commissioner directed the magistrates to regularly monitor prices of tomatoes, onions, garlic and potatoes in vegetable markets, besides taking action against hoarders.

The meeting was briefed that magistrates inspected 11,691 in the district in month of October. A total fine of Rs2.8 million was imposed on 557 shopkeepers.

First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against 15 people, 92 shops have been sealed and 56 people arrested over hoarding and profiteering.

