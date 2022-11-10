DC reviews performance of price control magistrates

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed price control magistrates on Thursday to gear up vigilance and surveillance to curb artificial inflation, created by hoarders and profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed price control magistrates on Thursday to gear up vigilance and surveillance to curb artificial inflation, created by hoarders and profiteers.

He was chairing a meeting at the DC Office to review performance of the price control magistrates. He reviewed individual performance of the magistrates during October and asked them to improve their performances. He warned the price control magistrates to improve their inspections and performance, otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken against them.

He directed the price control magistrates to regularly monitor prices of commodities, vegetables and fruits in vegetable markets besides taking action against hoarders.

Prices of food items should be displayed on prominent points so that consumers do not face any difficulty, he added.

He said that explanation would be called against the price control magistrates who conduct less than 50 inspections daily. He also called explanation from five price control magistrate for not attending the meeting. Price control measures should be expedited with zero tolerance policy, he added.

The meeting was briefed that magistrates inspected 52,109 in the city in October. A total fine of Rs 3.5 million was imposed on shopkeepers.

First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against 309 people, four shops were sealed and various people were arrested over hoarding and profiteering.