DC Reviews Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2022 | 09:37 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich on Thursday directed price control magistrates to gear up vigilance and surveillance to check the price and quality of essential food items.

He was chairing a meeting at the DC Office to review performance of the price control magistrates.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner City Dr. Anam Fatima, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Muhammad Tayyab, Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeeshan, while Assistant Commissioners and price control magistrates of other tehsils participated through video link.

Deputy Commissioner instructed that the sale of food items according to the fixed price should be ensured.

The price control magistrates should visit the markets regularly to check the price and quality of essential food items. In case of violation, legal action should be taken.

He reviewed the individual performance of the price control magistrates and directed to take action against the price control magistrates who did not perform well.

The meeting was told that price control magistrates visited 7545 shops and other business centers to check the price and quality of food items. A total fine of Rs 1121300 was imposed on the spot for violation. FIRs were registered against 31 shopkeepers, 22 shops were sealed and 89 shopkeepers were arrested.

