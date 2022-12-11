UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2022 | 04:00 PM

DC reviews performance of price control magistrates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir on Sunday directed the price control magistrates to gear up vigilance and activities to control artificial inflation created by hoarders in the district.

Chairing a meeting to review performance of price control magistrates, he directed them to regularly monitor prices of tomatoes, onions, garlic and potatoes in vegetable markets besides taking action against hoarders. He said that each magistrate should ensure at least 20 inspections per day.

The meeting was briefed that Rs 205,000 fine was imposed during the last month by 35 magistrates in the district while a total of 12,729 inspections were conducted.

Twenty-eight FIRs were got registered, 51 shops were sealed and 185 profiteers were arrested during the last month.

The DC also directed to ensure the implementation of comprehensive plan to keep smooth flow of traffic on the roads adjacent to the sugar mills during the crushing season.

He also ordered the Assistant Commissioners to speed up the operation against encroachments and continue operations against the brick kilns, factories and other units causing environmental pollution.

ADCR Jawaria Maqbool, Assistant Commissioners and price magistrates of all tehsilsattended the meeting.

Related Topics

Fine Traffic Sargodha Nasir Price Sunday Market All Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

7 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

16 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

16 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

16 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.