DC reviews performance of price control magistrates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir on Sunday directed the price control magistrates to gear up vigilance and activities to control artificial inflation created by hoarders in the district.

Chairing a meeting to review performance of price control magistrates, he directed them to regularly monitor prices of tomatoes, onions, garlic and potatoes in vegetable markets besides taking action against hoarders. He said that each magistrate should ensure at least 20 inspections per day.

The meeting was briefed that Rs 205,000 fine was imposed during the last month by 35 magistrates in the district while a total of 12,729 inspections were conducted.

Twenty-eight FIRs were got registered, 51 shops were sealed and 185 profiteers were arrested during the last month.

The DC also directed to ensure the implementation of comprehensive plan to keep smooth flow of traffic on the roads adjacent to the sugar mills during the crushing season.

He also ordered the Assistant Commissioners to speed up the operation against encroachments and continue operations against the brick kilns, factories and other units causing environmental pollution.

ADCR Jawaria Maqbool, Assistant Commissioners and price magistrates of all tehsilsattended the meeting.