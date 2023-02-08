DC reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that the sale of food items at fixed prices should be ensured throughout the district. Price control magistrates should work actively in the field so that people can get relief. He was reviewing the performance of price control magistrates in the committee room of his office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that the sale of food items at fixed prices should be ensured throughout the district. Price control magistrates should work actively in the field so that people can get relief. He was reviewing the performance of price control magistrates in the committee room of his office.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioners, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeeshan, Deputy Director Industries Muhammad Zubair Abbasi, and Price Control Magistrates were present. Deputy Commissioner directed that the price lists should be displayed in prominent places so that the consumers do not face any problems.

He directed that the availability of flour at the sale points and the shops should be regularly monitored. The meeting was informed that Price Control Magistrates visited 12497 shops across the district from January 7 to February 7, and a fine of Rs 2,544,400 was imposed on various violations. As many as 32 shops were sealed and 116 people were arrested. It was told in the meeting that there are 548 shops and 66 sale points designated for the sale of flour across the district. On the instructions of the government, a 10 kg bag of flour is being sold at Rs 648.