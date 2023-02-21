UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 06:33 PM

DC reviews performance of price control Magistrates

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that the sale of food items at fixed prices should be ensured

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that the sale of food items at fixed prices should be ensured.

In this regard, the Price Control Magistrates should work actively in the field.

He was addressing a meeting of the Price Control Magistrates held in the committee room of his office on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, Price Control Magistrates and Assistant Commissioners of other tehsils participated through video link.

The DC reviewed the individual performance of the Price Control Magistrates.

He directed the price control magistrates to work actively to ensure the sale of food items at fixed rates and they should visit the shops on regular basis and check the prices and quality of the food items, adding legal action should be taken against violators.

He directed the price lists should be displayed in a prominent place so that customers do not face any problems.

System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan informed the meeting about the performance of price control magistrates from February 1 to February 21.

Price Control Magistrates visited 10,076 shops and other business centers and monitored the prices of food items, adding they imposed a fine of Rs 1.736 million on the spot. FIRs were registered against 26 shopkeepers, 34 shops were sealed and 106 people were arrested.

The meeting reviewed the availability of flour at the sale points. Deputy Commissioner directed that the sale of flour should also be ensured at a fixed price.

