UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

DC reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa Thursday said that the sale of food items should be ensured at fixed prices.

In this regard, Price Control Magistrates should work actively in the field. He was addressing a meeting of Price Control Magistrates held in the committee room of his office.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazlur Rahman, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Mohsin Nisar, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, Price Control Magistrates, and Assistant Commissioners of other tehsils participated through video link.

Deputy Commissioner reviewed the individual performance of the Price Control Magistrates. He said that the price control magistrates should go to the shops on daily basis and check the prices and quality of the food items.

He said that legal action would be taken in case of any violation. He directed that the price lists should be displayed properly at all the shops.

He said that the Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates should go to the fruit and vegetable markets and monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables.

In the meeting, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeeshan informed about the performance of price control magistrates. He said that from April 1 to April 12, price control magistrates visited 11371 shops, markets, and other business centers. A fine of Rs 1,357,800 was imposed on the spot.

FIRs were registered against 11 shopkeepers, 26 shops were sealed and 175 people were arrested.

Related Topics

Business Fine Sale Bahawalpur Price Saddar April Market All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live in ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live interaction with astronaut Sulta ..

15 minutes ago
 National Center of Meteorology participates in Bel ..

National Center of Meteorology participates in Belt and Road Forum on Early Warn ..

45 minutes ago
 Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins to ..

Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

4 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

4 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.