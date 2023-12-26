Open Menu

DC Reviews Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2023 | 03:50 PM

DC reviews performance of price control magistrates

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The provision of food items at cheap prices is being ensured throughout the district as

performance of price control magistrates is being reviewed daily.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Hassan Raza on Tuesday said price control magistrates

should play an active role to maintain stability in prices of food items.

The DC said the price control magistrates checked shops on daily basis and not only

imposed heavy fine on violators but also seal shops after registering cases.

According to the District Officer Industries, 21,179 inspections were conducted across

the district under the ongoing price campaign on a daily basis regarding hoarding

and overcharging.

In this regard, 833 shopkeepers were found guilty and fined Rs1,496,200, during the campaign

while four cases were registered and 21 people were arrested and one shop was

also sealed, he added.

