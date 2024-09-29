Open Menu

DC Reviews Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem directed the price control magistrates to spend their holiday in the field to provide relief to the public.

He, while paying surprise visit to several bazaars, directed assistant commissioners to take strict action against street vendors selling food items at high prices.

During DC visit, Tehsildar Ilyas Khan Baloch registered a case against the owner of Gujjar chicken shop in Tahli Chowk New Satellite Town for selling chicken meat at high prices and sealed the shop.

The deputy commissioner also asked all price control magistrates to report on the activities conducted in the markets and bazaars on the holiday. He briefed that the price control magistrates conducted a total of 28,930 inspections this month and fined shopkeepers Rs. 4,473,000 for violating the Price Control Act.

The DC was also informed that FIRs [first information reports] were registered against 23,173 business centres whereas 299 shops were sealed and shopkeepers were arrested.

