Open Menu

DC Reviews Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DC reviews performance of price control magistrates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the performance of price control magistrates across the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, System Network Administrator, and price control magistrates attended the meeting, while the assistant commissioners from other tehsils participated via video link. The deputy commissioner directed that the sale of food items at the prescribed prices be ensured. He stated that price control magistrates should visit markets on a daily basis and legal action should be taken against those violating the set rates.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner also assessed the individual performance of the price control magistrates. The System Network Administrator briefed the meeting, stating that from February 20 to February 27, price control magistrates inspected 37,896 markets, bazaars, and business centers, imposing a total fine of 1,154,000 rupees on the spot for violations. Additionally, 8 FIRs were registered, 157 profiteers were arrested, and 32 shops were sealed.

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon

53 seconds ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 ..

HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

4 minutes ago
 Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed ..

Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing g ..

'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'

11 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 ru ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets

23 minutes ago
 Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide att ..

Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque

43 minutes ago
MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special e ..

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

56 minutes ago
 MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ ..

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..

1 hour ago
 Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

2 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

2 hours ago
 DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling o ..

DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan