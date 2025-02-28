DC reviews performance of price control magistrates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the performance of price control magistrates across the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, System Network Administrator, and price control magistrates attended the meeting, while the assistant commissioners from other tehsils participated via video link. The deputy commissioner directed that the sale of food items at the prescribed prices be ensured. He stated that price control magistrates should visit markets on a daily basis and legal action should be taken against those violating the set rates.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner also assessed the individual performance of the price control magistrates. The System Network Administrator briefed the meeting, stating that from February 20 to February 27, price control magistrates inspected 37,896 markets, bazaars, and business centers, imposing a total fine of 1,154,000 rupees on the spot for violations. Additionally, 8 FIRs were registered, 157 profiteers were arrested, and 32 shops were sealed.