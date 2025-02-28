DC Reviews Performance Of Price Control Magistrates
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the performance of price control magistrates across the district.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, System Network Administrator, and price control magistrates attended the meeting, while the assistant commissioners from other tehsils participated via video link. The deputy commissioner directed that the sale of food items at the prescribed prices be ensured. He stated that price control magistrates should visit markets on a daily basis and legal action should be taken against those violating the set rates.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner also assessed the individual performance of the price control magistrates. The System Network Administrator briefed the meeting, stating that from February 20 to February 27, price control magistrates inspected 37,896 markets, bazaars, and business centers, imposing a total fine of 1,154,000 rupees on the spot for violations. Additionally, 8 FIRs were registered, 157 profiteers were arrested, and 32 shops were sealed.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon
HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan
'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets
Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque
MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..
Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation
MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..
Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan
DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Low to medium level flood likely in Rivers Jhelum, Chenab: FFD39 seconds ago
-
Various food points penalised over hygiene violations41 seconds ago
-
Police Khidmat Centre opened at Nishtar Hospital49 seconds ago
-
Stage actors praise Punjab govt’s efforts to revive theatre53 seconds ago
-
Punjab government pushes for early cotton sowing56 seconds ago
-
SPARC encourages Women’s empowerment through education, economic opportunities1 minute ago
-
DC reviews performance of price control magistrates1 minute ago
-
Railways new reservation timing for Ramazan1 minute ago
-
IGP Prisons orders special arrangements for Ramazan in jails11 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness: Commissioner warns contractor of action on poor performance11 minutes ago
-
Four arrested for impersonation in Railway Police Recruitment11 minutes ago
-
DC visits health centre at Sambrial11 minutes ago