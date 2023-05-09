DC reviews performance of price magistrates

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that providing food items to consumers at fixed prices is the first priority of the government.

Addressing a meeting on Tuesday, he said special price magistrates would supervise the auction in vegetable market and negligence would not be tolerated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmad Raza, while giving a briefing about performance of price magistrates, said 43 price magistrates conducted 8,723 inspectionsand imposed a fine of Rs 1084,000 on 335 profiteers during the current month.

He added that 23 shops and godowns were sealed while 47 accused were arrested.