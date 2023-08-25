Open Menu

DC Reviews Performance Of Revenue Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday chaired the meeting to review the performance of the Revenue Department during the month of July 2023

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Jibril Raza, provided a detailed briefing on matters related to the revenue.

The DC directed all magistrates, tehsildars, and sub-registrars to ensure the provision of facilities and services to the citizens visiting the offices of the district administration for any purpose.

Khalid Iqbal directed the revenue officers to take immediate action regarding pending revenue court cases for more than six months and a year in order to provide relief to people.

Instructions were also issued regarding court fines recovery, forest fines recovery, audit paras, and revenue.

The DC asked for immediate implementation of the law regarding inheritance transfers and verification of all remaining transfers of inheritance.

Instructions were issued to all Magistrates to ensure the resolution of court cases, improvements were emphasized for court fines recovery, aiming for a more effective process.

Deputy Director of the Service Delivery Center in Abbottabad, Muhammad Sajjad gave a detailed briefing on the computerization of offline records.

