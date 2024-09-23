DC Reviews Performance Of Revenue Officers
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in which the individual performance of revenue officers about the collection of government dues was reviewed for the period from September 1 to September 21.
It was reported that a total of Rs27.5 million was collected in the form of water tax, Rs5.036 million in agricultural income tax, Rs26 million in transfer fees, and Rs28 million in stamp duty, which were deposited into the government treasury. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, and other officials from the Revenue Department.
The Deputy Commissioner directed that further improvements be made in the collection of government dues and that work should be carried out actively in the field. He stated that there should be no complacency or negligence in the collection of government dues. Additionally, other matters related to revenue and the performance of the officers were also reviewed during the meeting.
Recent Stories
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan
SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict
PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Auqaf Dept hosts Seerat conference5 minutes ago
-
RCB to start anti-dengue spraying on emergency basis5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown ordered against encroachments5 minutes ago
-
IFJHR expresses deep shock over criminal behavior of Jammu's Kot Balwal Jail staffers25 minutes ago
-
PFA shuts down four water plants25 minutes ago
-
Fake pesticide dealer booked25 minutes ago
-
Kurram clashes claimed 12 lives, injured 22 in 3 days25 minutes ago
-
Police arrest outlaws involved in street crimes25 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal vehicles, recovers over Rs 17 mln25 minutes ago
-
CM's message on Saudi Arabia’s National Day35 minutes ago
-
DC urge for collective efforts to reduce dengue morbidity35 minutes ago
-
Power thief booked35 minutes ago