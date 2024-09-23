DC reviews performance of revenue officers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in which the individual performance of revenue officers about the collection of government dues was reviewed for the period from September 1 to September 21.

It was reported that a total of Rs27.5 million was collected in the form of water tax, Rs5.036 million in agricultural income tax, Rs26 million in transfer fees, and Rs28 million in stamp duty, which were deposited into the government treasury. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, and other officials from the Revenue Department.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that further improvements be made in the collection of government dues and that work should be carried out actively in the field. He stated that there should be no complacency or negligence in the collection of government dues. Additionally, other matters related to revenue and the performance of the officers were also reviewed during the meeting.