Open Menu

DC Reviews Performance Of Revenue Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM

DC reviews performance of revenue officers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in which the individual performance of revenue officers about the collection of government dues was reviewed for the period from September 1 to September 21.

It was reported that a total of Rs27.5 million was collected in the form of water tax, Rs5.036 million in agricultural income tax, Rs26 million in transfer fees, and Rs28 million in stamp duty, which were deposited into the government treasury. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, and other officials from the Revenue Department.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that further improvements be made in the collection of government dues and that work should be carried out actively in the field. He stated that there should be no complacency or negligence in the collection of government dues. Additionally, other matters related to revenue and the performance of the officers were also reviewed during the meeting.

Related Topics

Water September From Government Million

Recent Stories

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

2 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

2 hours ago
 Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

3 hours ago
 SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdic ..

SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict

3 hours ago
 PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional ..

PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

1 day ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

2 days ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

2 days ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan