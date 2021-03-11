UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Performance Of Social Welfare, Baitul Mal Depts

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

DC reviews performance of Social Welfare, Baitul Mal depts

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Asiya Gul chaired a meeting to review the performance of Social Welfare and Baitul Mal departments, here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abid Hussain Bhatti, Deputy Director Social Welfare Rana Liaqat, Manager Sanatzar Mahpara, Deputy District Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Akbar Raza, Medical Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Sohail and others were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that all resources be utilized for the welfare of special persons. The problems of the visually impaired persons should be addressed on priority basis and the applications received for employment of special persons should be scrutinized as soon as possible, she added.

Related Topics

Kasur All Employment

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves performance managemen ..

46 minutes ago

Drug Control Council establishes standards of perf ..

1 hour ago

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Ho ..

2 hours ago

Malaysia PM’s meeting with UAE leaders a &#039;m ..

2 hours ago

Rwanda, Dubai discuss business, trade and investme ..

2 hours ago

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.