DC reviews performance of Social Welfare, Baitul Mal depts

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Asiya Gul chaired a meeting to review the performance of Social Welfare and Baitul Mal departments, here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abid Hussain Bhatti, Deputy Director Social Welfare Rana Liaqat, Manager Sanatzar Mahpara, Deputy District Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Akbar Raza, Medical Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Sohail and others were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that all resources be utilized for the welfare of special persons. The problems of the visually impaired persons should be addressed on priority basis and the applications received for employment of special persons should be scrutinized as soon as possible, she added.