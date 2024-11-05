Open Menu

DC Reviews Performances Of Various Departments

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 06:50 PM

DC reviews performances of various departments

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to implement the "Key Performance Indicators" aimed at improving the performance of government departments.

Officers from various government departments participated in the meeting. During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed all relevant departments to ensure full compliance with the established performance standards and to further enhance their performance to provide the best services to the public. He emphasized that any negligence or laxity in the implementation of the key performance indicators set by the Punjab government would not be tolerated.

It is noteworthy that the key performance indicators established by the Punjab government include targets such as the Clean Punjab Program, monitoring of development projects, enforcement of bread prices, implementation of the Marriage Act, price control, healthcare in hospitals and health centers, provision of facilities in educational institutions, installation of manhole covers, elimination of stray dogs, ban on plastic bags, removal of encroachments, and prevention of wall chalking.

In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner urged all officers to strengthen the monitoring process to ensure 100% compliance with the indicators. He stated that, following the Chief Minister of Punjab's directives, further activities should be increased at the union council level to provide quality services to the public. He added that the implementation of the set targets for performance evaluation is not only a public service but also strengthens the trust of the government.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Marriage Bahawalpur Price All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC sev ..

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second O ..

Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia

2 hours ago
 Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; pho ..

Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral

2 hours ago
 US election commences with early results from Hamp ..

US election commences with early results from Hampshire

3 hours ago
 PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving e ..

PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP

3 hours ago
 UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

3 hours ago
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of S ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accel ..

Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..

4 hours ago
 TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin ..

TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..

4 hours ago
 Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws ..

Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog

6 hours ago
 Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from ..

Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan