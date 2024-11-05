DC Reviews Performances Of Various Departments
Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 06:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to implement the "Key Performance Indicators" aimed at improving the performance of government departments.
Officers from various government departments participated in the meeting. During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed all relevant departments to ensure full compliance with the established performance standards and to further enhance their performance to provide the best services to the public. He emphasized that any negligence or laxity in the implementation of the key performance indicators set by the Punjab government would not be tolerated.
It is noteworthy that the key performance indicators established by the Punjab government include targets such as the Clean Punjab Program, monitoring of development projects, enforcement of bread prices, implementation of the Marriage Act, price control, healthcare in hospitals and health centers, provision of facilities in educational institutions, installation of manhole covers, elimination of stray dogs, ban on plastic bags, removal of encroachments, and prevention of wall chalking.
In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner urged all officers to strengthen the monitoring process to ensure 100% compliance with the indicators. He stated that, following the Chief Minister of Punjab's directives, further activities should be increased at the union council level to provide quality services to the public. He added that the implementation of the set targets for performance evaluation is not only a public service but also strengthens the trust of the government.
