DC Reviews Physical Test For Enforcement & Investigation Officers' Recruitment:
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 06:20 PM
Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd) Muhammad Waseem visited the Police Training School to observe the ongoing physical tests for the recruitment of Enforcement Officers and Investigation Officers in the Punjab Enforcement and Regulation Authority
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd) Muhammad Waseem visited the Police Training school to observe the ongoing physical tests for the recruitment of Enforcement Officers and Investigation Officers in the Punjab Enforcement and Regulation Authority.
According to a press release issued here,the candidates from across the district participated in the physical test, conducted under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). All relevant departments fulfilled their responsibilities according to the assigned duty roster.
To ensure a transparent recruitment process, the running track was properly arranged, and the entire testing procedure was monitored using drone cameras and video recording.
A total of 199 candidates applied for 22 Investigation Officer (IO) positions, while 452 candidates submitted applications for 32 Enforcement Officer (EO) posts. Senior officials were also present during the visit to oversee the arrangements and ensure fairness in the selection process.
Recent Stories
Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visits Thalassemia & Hemophilia Cen ..
9 dead, 1,561 injured in Punjab Road accidents
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori urges Japanese investment, discusses trade ex ..
NEPRA delegation visits FESCO Headquarters
1st convocation of Cholistan University of Veterinary Animal Sciences held
ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi for firms registered in other ..
PSX closes on a negative tradition session today
Law Ministry notifies appointments of acting chief justices of four high courts
Stocks mostly rise, oil falls as Trump fans Ukraine peace hopes
At least 20 hurt after car crashes into crowd in Munich
DC reviews physical test for Enforcement & Investigation Officers' recruitment:
Haveli of Maharaja Ranjit Singh being conserved by WCLA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visits Thalassemia & Hemophilia Centre3 minutes ago
-
9 dead, 1,561 injured in Punjab Road accidents3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori urges Japanese investment, discusses trade expansion3 minutes ago
-
NEPRA delegation visits FESCO Headquarters3 minutes ago
-
1st convocation of Cholistan University of Veterinary Animal Sciences held3 minutes ago
-
Law Ministry notifies appointments of acting chief justices of four high courts6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews physical test for Enforcement & Investigation Officers' recruitment:6 minutes ago
-
Haveli of Maharaja Ranjit Singh being conserved by WCLA6 minutes ago
-
Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control KP Condemns Vape Expo26 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mullick calls for intellectual & political efforts for Kashmir resolution26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara orders open court to address public grievances26 minutes ago
-
Inadequate housing options leave KP's poor families, Govt employees in limbo36 minutes ago