DC reviews physical test for Enforcement & Investigation Officers' recruitment:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd) Muhammad Waseem visited the Police Training school to observe the ongoing physical tests for the recruitment of Enforcement Officers and Investigation Officers in the Punjab Enforcement and Regulation Authority.

According to a press release issued here,the candidates from across the district participated in the physical test, conducted under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). All relevant departments fulfilled their responsibilities according to the assigned duty roster.

To ensure a transparent recruitment process, the running track was properly arranged, and the entire testing procedure was monitored using drone cameras and video recording.

A total of 199 candidates applied for 22 Investigation Officer (IO) positions, while 452 candidates submitted applications for 32 Enforcement Officer (EO) posts. Senior officials were also present during the visit to oversee the arrangements and ensure fairness in the selection process.