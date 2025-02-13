Open Menu

DC Reviews Physical Test For Enforcement & Investigation Officers' Recruitment:

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 06:20 PM

DC reviews physical test for Enforcement & Investigation Officers' recruitment:

Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd) Muhammad Waseem visited the Police Training School to observe the ongoing physical tests for the recruitment of Enforcement Officers and Investigation Officers in the Punjab Enforcement and Regulation Authority

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd) Muhammad Waseem visited the Police Training school to observe the ongoing physical tests for the recruitment of Enforcement Officers and Investigation Officers in the Punjab Enforcement and Regulation Authority.

According to a press release issued here,the candidates from across the district participated in the physical test, conducted under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). All relevant departments fulfilled their responsibilities according to the assigned duty roster.

To ensure a transparent recruitment process, the running track was properly arranged, and the entire testing procedure was monitored using drone cameras and video recording.

A total of 199 candidates applied for 22 Investigation Officer (IO) positions, while 452 candidates submitted applications for 32 Enforcement Officer (EO) posts. Senior officials were also present during the visit to oversee the arrangements and ensure fairness in the selection process.

Recent Stories

Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visit ..

Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visits Thalassemia & Hemophilia Cen ..

3 minutes ago
 9 dead, 1,561 injured in Punjab Road accidents

9 dead, 1,561 injured in Punjab Road accidents

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori urges Japanese ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori urges Japanese investment, discusses trade ex ..

3 minutes ago
 NEPRA delegation visits FESCO Headquarters

NEPRA delegation visits FESCO Headquarters

3 minutes ago
 1st convocation of Cholistan University of Veterin ..

1st convocation of Cholistan University of Veterinary Animal Sciences held

3 minutes ago
 ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi ..

ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi for firms registered in other ..

11 minutes ago
PSX closes on a negative tradition session today

PSX closes on a negative tradition session today

11 minutes ago
 Law Ministry notifies appointments of acting chief ..

Law Ministry notifies appointments of acting chief justices of four high courts

6 minutes ago
 Stocks mostly rise, oil falls as Trump fans Ukrain ..

Stocks mostly rise, oil falls as Trump fans Ukraine peace hopes

6 minutes ago
 At least 20 hurt after car crashes into crowd in M ..

At least 20 hurt after car crashes into crowd in Munich

6 minutes ago
 DC reviews physical test for Enforcement & Investi ..

DC reviews physical test for Enforcement & Investigation Officers' recruitment:

6 minutes ago
 Haveli of Maharaja Ranjit Singh being conserved by ..

Haveli of Maharaja Ranjit Singh being conserved by WCLA

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan