DC Reviews PICIIP Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2022 | 01:30 PM

DC reviews PICIIP projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Khurram Niazi visited Kotli Bahram Chowk and inspected the ongoing work for laying sewerage lines under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP), Saturday late night.

Deputy Commissioner said that according to the instructions of Punjab government and chief secretary, timeline had been set for the PICIIP. The PICIIP officials and concerned contractors were responsible for completing the projects within the stipulated time to save the people from hardship.

He said that the district administration was providing full support in all the projects including construction of roads, water supply, sewage, construction of parks managedby PCIIP and all the resources were being utilized for the timely completion of theprojects.

