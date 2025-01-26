DC Reviews Plan For Key Events
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, presiding over a special meeting here on Sunday, reviewed the plan for key events scheduled to taking place in February.
The meeting was attended by Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Mudassar Nawaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Jafar Hussain, and Assistant Commissioners from across the city, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Shojain Vistro.
During the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jafar Hussain provided a briefing on the major events scheduled for February 2025. He highlighted that Lahore will be hosting a tri-nation cricket series, and the second polio campaign of the year will also take place during this period.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza directed that all preparations be completed before the start of Ramazan and stressed the importance of organizing the cricket series with exemplary arrangements and ensuring the success of the polio campaign.
"The cricket series must be organized with outstanding arrangements, and the polio vaccination campaign must be executed successfully," he emphasized.
The DC also instructed that work on the Lahore Development Program and the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry be accelerated to ensure timely progress. He highlighted that under the Clean Punjab Program, efforts to improve cleanliness and remove encroachments across the city should be intensified.
DC Syed Musa Raza emphasized the need for strict enforcement of model cart regulations and adherence to official price lists to maintain order and fairness in the market. He also directed that the city be cleared of unnecessary banners, flexes, and streamers, as part of an ongoing drive to reduce clutter and enhance urban aesthetics.
