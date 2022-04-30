DC reviews Polio arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar Saturday chaired a meeting and reviewed arrangements made for one week-National Anti-Polio Campaign commencing from May 23 to May 29 throughout the district Shaheed Benazirabad.

The meeting also took view of results of previous Anti Polio Campaign also and satisfaction was expressed over the overall performance.

Addressing the meeting, DC said that the appearance of one polio case and presence of poliovirus in different areas of the country was a state of anxiety. He directed officials of the health department to ensure 100% target of polio vaccination by administering polio drops to all children of the district up to the age of five years during the campaign.

DC also appealed to parents to cooperate with Polio teams of health departments and show themselves as responsible citizens. He said that their cooperation would save the children from lifelong disability.

DC directed responsible persons of the health department that apart from achieving the required target of polio vaccination, they shall also cover polio refusal cases, maintain cold chain of vaccination in hot season and shall make appropriate training of polio vaccination teams.

He also directed all Assistant Commissioners in achieving the required vaccination target remaining in contact with the health department in their respective tehsils' jurisdiction.

Briefing the meeting District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali said that more than 3,96,379 children of up to five years age would be vaccinated in district Shaheed Benazirabad during May 23 to May 29 like other parts of the country for which 1,061 polio teams are formed. He said that out of this 911 teams are mobile, 50 are transit teams, 70 fixed and 30 SMT teams.

DHO said that preventive vaccination week for 12 disastrous diseases is also observed till April 30 in Nawabshah, Pakistan like other countries of the world. The meeting was attended by officials and doctors of the health department, Assistant Commissioners and officials of other related departments.